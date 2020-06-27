27.06.2020 17:03:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the formation of a new government in Ireland

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the formation of a new Irish government:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Ireland on forming government, and Micheál Martin on becoming the next Taoiseach.

"I look forward to working with the new Irish government on issues that are important to both Canadians and the Irish, including supporting international efforts to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 and to safely restart our economies. 

"Canada and Ireland enjoy an enduring friendship built on common values, shared priorities, and close family and people-to-people ties. Over 4.6 million Canadians of Irish descent call our country home, and contribute every day to its success.

"We also enjoy a close trade relationship, strengthened by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which creates jobs and new opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Our countries will continue to collaborate as members of international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Together, we will deepen the already strong relationship between Canada and Ireland, and build a more prosperous future for citizens in both our countries."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

