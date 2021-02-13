|
13.02.2021 05:46:00
Statement by the Prime Minister on the COVID-19 outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the serious COVID-19 outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador:
"Over the past week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has escalated to unprecedented levels in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province is dealing with an ongoing outbreak due to the presumed COVID-19 variant, B117, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom and is more contagious than the original strain.
"This evening I spoke with Premier Furey regarding this serious outbreak. I expressed my deep concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, centred in the Avalon Peninsula. The health and safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and all Canadians is paramount.
"The federal government stands ready to provide any and all support to the province during this outbreak, including sharing contact tracing tools and personal protective equipment, as well as to provide help from epidemiologists and our National Microbiology Lab. Federal officials, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Minister Hajdu, Minister LeBlanc, and several other ministers are engaging with their provincial counterparts to understand what help is needed and to offer immediate support. We urge everyone to continue to follow local public health guidelines. In the coming days, I will also remain in close contact with Premier Furey."
