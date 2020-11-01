SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

01.11.2020 19:29:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the attack in Old Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the attack in Old Quebec:

"I was shocked to learn that a horrific attack took place in Quebec City last night, causing the death of two people and injuring five others.

"My and Sophie's hearts are broken for the loved ones of the victims of this terrible tragedy, and we wish a full recovery to those who have been injured. We are keeping you in our thoughts. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we will always be there for you.

"I would also like to thank first responders for their crucial work. They responded quickly to this tragedy and were there to ensure the safety of their fellow citizens.

"This morning, I also spoke to Minister Jean-Yves Duclos to offer my condolences to him and his fellow citizens in Quebec City. This afternoon, I will be speaking to Mayor Régis Labeaume, Quebec Premier François Legault, and the MP of Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Joël Lightbound.

"Canadians are wholeheartedly with the people of Quebec City and all Quebecers. I know that beautiful Quebec City and its residents will recover from this difficult situation as they have always done in hard times."

This document is also available at: http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

