21.04.2020 16:49:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the 94th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

OTTAWA, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today to mark the 94th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada:

"Today, I join millions around the world to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Since acceding to the throne in 1952, Her Majesty has stood with Canada in times of change, triumph, transformation, and uncertainty like we are experiencing today with the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Her Majesty for her kind words to the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians following the tragic events that took place last weekend.

"We are all grateful for her leadership and steadfast commitment to our country and to the Commonwealth.

"Today, we celebrate Her Majesty and recognize her extraordinary service, strength, and enduring grace.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish Her Majesty a very happy birthday and continued health and happiness."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

