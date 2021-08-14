SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’578 6.1%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
14.08.2021 15:00:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on Pakistan's Independence Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

"Canada and Pakistan enjoy a long-standing relationship, with deep cultural links rooted in many generations of people-to-people ties and close cooperation on a wide range of areas such as climate change, development assistance, and regional security. Today, our two countries work together in several international organizations, including the United Nations and the Commonwealth.  

"Canada looks forward to expanding our cooperation on regional and global issues and deepening the relationship between our two countries, including on education, gender equality and women's empowerment, and trade and investment.

"Canadians of Pakistani ancestry have enriched our national fabric for generations, and the connections between our two countries continue to grow.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

﻿

