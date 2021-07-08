SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0921 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’804 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’708 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 73.4 -2.0% 

08.07.2021 03:53:00

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the assassination of President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse:

"Today, I was shocked and saddened to learn of the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, following a horrific attack at his home.

"We wish a full recovery to first lady Martine Moïse who was injured in the attack, and our thoughts are with her as she mourns the loss of her husband.

"Canada stands with the people of Haiti during these difficult and uncertain times. Our two countries are united by a strong friendship, built on enduring people-to-people ties. Canada has a deep and longstanding commitment to Haiti, and we are ready to offer any assistance it needs.

"Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance in Haiti should call the Embassy of Canada in Port-au-Prince at +011 (509) 2-812-9000 or by email to prnce@international.gc.ca. Canadians with families and loved ones in Haiti can also contact the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at 613-996-8885, or toll-free at 014-800-2326-6831, by email at sos@international.gc.ca or by SMS at 613-686-3658.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our sincere condolences to President Moïse's family and friends, and to the people of Haiti."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office



