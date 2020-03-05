+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
Statement by the Honourable Catherine McKenna on the announcement of the consortium chosen for the Champlain Bridge deconstruction project

OTTAWA, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - "The Government of Canada is making investments that help create good jobs and improve the quality and efficiency of major trade and transportation corridors in Canada. Following the inauguration of the widely acclaimed Samuel De Champlain Bridge a few months ago, another important step was reached today as The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated announced the selection of Nouvel Horizon St-Laurent consortium, formed by Pomerleau Inc. and Delsan-A.I.M. Environmental Services Inc., as the consortium responsible for the deconstruction work of the original Champlain Bridge in Montreal.

"The Champlain Bridge deconstruction project is set to be one of the most unique infrastructure projects in Quebec's history. This project is now moving forward with a world-class team chosen to ensure that the local environment is protected for the benefit of Montreal residents, businesses, and visitors.

"The project brings opportunities for local workers and service providers in the form of jobs and contracts, but also for entrepreneurs, artists and communities who are looking forward to taking part in shoreline redevelopment and new, innovative and imaginative ways to reuse parts of the old bridge. A large proportion of the bridge materials will be repurposed into new municipal infrastructure, urban interventions, and public art works or processed through recycling centres across Quebec.

"The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated will announce more details in the next few weeks when the work timetable and deconstruction methods are finalized. The Champlain Bridge deconstruction project will create good jobs and exemplify the best principles of sustainable development."

Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

