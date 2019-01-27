27.01.2019 16:00:00

Statement by Minister Rodriguez on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, marks International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today in Canada and around the world, we honour the memory of more than 6 million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, and of countless others who suffered the horrors and atrocities committed by the Nazi regime.

In 2005, January 27 was designated the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. This date marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp, by Soviet troops in 1945.

In 2017, the Government of Canada unveiled the National Holocaust Monument, located in the heart of the nation's capital, to honour the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and other victims of Nazi-era crimes and to salute the courage and resilience of Holocaust survivors who chose Canada as their home. We must always remember the invaluable contribution of these survivors in shaping the inclusive society we know today whose strength is built on diversity and openness.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I encourage Canadians to assume their collective responsibility to fight antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms, and never let intolerance and hatred take root in our communities. May we reflect on the powerful lessons learned from one of the darkest chapters in human history in order that we may never forget.

 

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.01.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
25.01.19
Weekly-Hits édition de 25.01.2019
25.01.19
DAX Future: Mini-Konsolidierung
25.01.19
SMI vor möglichem Richtungswechsel
16.01.19
Deutsche Bank: Trader Cockpit
07.01.19
Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.75% Coupon p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer, FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
28.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Zehn Prozent mit US-Hochzinsanleihen
27.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Unternehmen steigern Gewinne
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sicherheitslücke gefixt: Ethereum Hard Fork kommt nun doch
Vermögensverwalter: Der Bitcoin wird um 285'000 Prozent steigen
Ray Dalio: "Der nächste Abschwung macht mir am meisten Sorgen"
Darum empfiehlt Amundi-Fondsmanager Goldinvestments
Milliardenauftrag in der Schweiz: Baut Elon Musks Boring Company einen kilometerlanger Tunnel?
KW 4: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Novartis trifft in Grossbritannien Brexit-Vorkehrungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing erhält Auftrag vom Pentagon
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Aufschlägen
Vor dem Wochenende zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB