SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’183 -1.6%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0983 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’835 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’511 0.4%  Dollar 0.9026 0.1%  Öl 68.3 0.2% 
11.05.2021 18:45:00

Statement by Minister O'Regan Regarding Line 5

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, released the following statement on the filing of an amicus curiae brief regarding the Line 5 pipeline in United States federal court:

"Energy security, economic prosperity and supporting energy workers are top priorities for the Government of Canada.

"Line 5 is essential to our energy security. The Government of Canada has continuously advocated for and raised the importance of Line 5. We've worked in close collaboration with provinces, industry and labour and have raised Line 5 directly with the U.S. Administration. It has been — and continues to be — a Team Canada approach. Line 5 does not just affect one province or one region — it supports our entire country.

"Today, Canada filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. This brief supports the continued mediation between Enbridge and the State of Michigan, underlines that Line 5 is a critical energy and economic link between Canada and the United States, and conveys Canada's belief that the U.S. federal court is the proper jurisdiction to hear the case between Michigan and Enbridge.

"Line 5 is a vital piece of infrastructure for Canada and the United States and has safely operated at the Straits of Mackinac for 68 years. It remains the safest, most efficient way to transport fuel to refineries and markets and is a reliable source of energy for Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec. This pipeline is as important to Canada as it is to the U.S. It heats both Canadian and American homes. It supports both Canadian and American jobs.

"Under the federal court's order, Enbridge and Michigan have entered into a mediation process and are meeting regularly. We remain confident this will lead to a solution. In filing this amicus brief, we worked with the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. We are continuing to work together to defend Line 5, leaving no stone unturned in defending Canada's energy security and the workers who built this country."

LINK TO AMICUS

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit