17.02.2020 23:03:00

Statement by Minister of Transport on unsafe behaviour around railways

OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, issued the following statement today:

"As Minister of Transport, I have a duty to ensure that our rail system and its infrastructure are as safe as possible. I take this responsibility very seriously. Our railway companies are also working to make their operations as safe as possible. Consequently, I am very preoccupied by the recent activities in and around rail lines and rail yards across our country.

"Let me be clear:  rail lines and rail yards are dangerous places for people without the proper training. Working in proximity to rail lines and rail cars requires a complete awareness of safety procedures. 

"Furthermore, large moving trains confronted with unexpected obstacles on a rail line cannot stop instantly and this presents an extreme hazard to the life of those inside the train and those in front of a moving train.

"Finally, I also want to remind Canadians that tampering with rail lines, rail cars or signalling systems is illegal and extremely dangerous. In addition to putting yourself at risk, you are endangering railway workers and train passengers, as well as in the living communities around them.

"I am calling for all Canadians to respect the Railway Safety Act and be conscious of the danger associated with recent demonstrations."

This statement may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities

SOURCE Transport Canada

