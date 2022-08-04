Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Statement by McCourt Global CEO Frank McCourt on Vin Scully's Passing

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Vin Scully was a legend in every sense of the word and shining example of a life well lived. Although he had a one-of-a-kind gift for broadcasting, Vin was always more than 'the voice of the Dodgers.' He embodied the heart and soul of everyone who truly loves baseball and appreciates the unique power of sports to uplift and unite people. Notwithstanding his many achievements and accolades, Vin was well known for his humility, generosity and ability to relate to everybody with kindness. There was no more dedicated father or grandfather and no better friend. Throughout and following my stewardship of the Dodgers, right up until my last visit with him a few weeks ago, Vin was an unwavering source of support and inspiration for me and my own children. I will always be grateful for the gift of his friendship and, in particular, for the kindness he showed my late mother, who treasured her notes and annual birthday calls from Vin. My thoughts and prayers are with Vin's family and all of those who, like me, loved and will miss this remarkable man."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-mccourt-global-ceo-frank-mccourt-on-vin-scullys-passing-301600514.html

SOURCE McCourt Global

