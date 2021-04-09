SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute joins people around the world in mourning the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Today, we bid farewell to a true gentleman who devoted his life to service, including his time serving in the Royal Navy.

When Ronald and Nancy Reagan entered the White House as President and First Lady, they began a new friendship with the Royal Family. Not only did they come to admire her Majesty, the Queen, but they also developed a deep affection for her husband, Prince Philip. During their visit to Windsor Castle, one of President Reagan's fondest memories involved Prince Philip treating Mrs. Reagan to a carriage ride – an experience she never forgot Mrs. Reagan was always thrilled to see him when the two families would get together. The Royal Family doesn't often attend funerals for other country's statesman, but because of the relationship between the family and the Reagans, Prince Charles attended President Reagan's funeral. Mrs. Reagan commented how deeply honored she was by this gesture.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Royal Family and to all of the people of Great Britain with whom the American people share a special relationship.

Contact: Melissa Giller

mgiller@reaganfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-fred-ryan-chairman-of-the-board-of-the-ronald-reagan-presidential-foundation-and-institute-on-the-death-of-prince-philip-301265923.html

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute