30.05.2021 23:41:00

Statement by Dr. David Williams - Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ - I was first appointed as Interim Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario on July 1, 2015, and as the permanent Chief Medical Officer of Health on February 16, 2016. 

In the fall of 2020, I was persuaded to postpone a long-planned retirement as we continued to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and I indicated at that time that I would like to end my term before summer 2021. I advised the Ministry of Health formally of my intention to retire within this time frame on May 18, 2021.

It has been an honour to serve the people of Ontario, and to guide public health during the worst public health crisis of our generation. By pulling together, we have made tremendous strides in the battle against COVID-19. 

I fully endorse Dr. Kieran Moore as my replacement. If appointed, I am confident he will do an outstanding job and I look forward to working with him over the next few weeks during this transition period.  

SOURCE Dr. David Williams

