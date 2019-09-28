State-of-the-Art Semblance Medspa in Albany, New York, Officially Opens its Doors for Business

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farah Sajid, owner and creator of Semblance Medspa in Albany, New York, is thrilled to announce the opening of her state-of-the-art medical spa, Semblance Medspa, in Albany, New York.

Dr. Sajid's passion for self-care and self-confidence is what inspired her to create Semblance Medspa. She is dedicated to providing the leading aesthetic and body contouring treatments to help people achieve their goals with the highest level of results and comfort possible.

"Everyone deserves to feel healthy and beautiful," says Dr. Sajid, "and I can't wait to partner with you on your quest for optimal health, beauty, and vitality!"

Dr. Sajid has carefully selected a wide range of proven treatments that deliver optimal benefits, including CoolSculpting®, the world's #1 non-surgical fat reduction treatment, and EmSculpt®, a state-of-the-art non-surgical butt-lift and muscle-toning treatment. For skin tightening Dr. Sajid proudly offers Vivace™, the most advanced microneedling treatment available, as well as a non-surgical eyelid lift for rejuvenating the delicate skin around the eyelids. Additionally, Semblance Medspa offers Exilis Ultra 360™ skin tightening, Botox® and dermal fillers, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, including the PRP Facial and PRP Hair Restoration, laser hair removal, acclaimed Halo™ laser skin renewal, BBL™ photofacial, chemical peels, facials, Skinwave and Dermasweep microdermabrasion, medically-supervised weight loss, IV Hydration Therapy, and more.

For more information about Semblance Medspa or to schedule a consultation, call 518.599.0008.

About Semblance Medspa

Created by Dr. Farah Sajid, Semblance Medspa is on a mission to bring out your personal best with the highest level of non-surgical aesthetic and body contouring treatments on the market. Dr. Sajid has designed a leading menu of acclaimed treatments, including non-invasive body contouring treatments CoolSculpting® and Emsculpt®. Dr. Sajid and the team of skin care experts at Semblance Medspa also offer advanced skin rejuvenation treatments such as Vivace™ Fractional Micro Needle RF, and a Non-Surgical Eyelid Lift. Other proven and trusted treatments include injectables with Botox® and dermal fillers, Halo™ laser skin renewal, BBL™ photofacial, facials, chemical peels, Dermasweep microdermabrasion, PRP Facials, PRP Hair Restoration, and Laser Hair Removal.

About Dr. Farah Sajid

Medical director/owner Dr. Farah Sajid's passion to help you look and feel amazing at every stage of life inspired her to create Semblance Medspa, realizing her vision of providing the highest level of aesthetic care and wellness services. To help you achieve your personal best, Dr. Sajid has gathered a leading selection of award-winning treatments and acquired the most advanced aesthetic skills and training to provide the results you deserve with comfort and ease. She believes everyone deserves to feel healthy and beautiful, and she can't wait to help you realize optimal vitality from the inside out!

SOURCE Semblance Medspa