State-of-the-art Medical Spa The Refinery in West Melbourne, FL, Receives Recognition as a CoolSculpting® Certified Practice and Introduces CoolClub Program

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-owners Karin Stoldt, RN, and Jarrod Stoldt are thrilled to be recognized as an official CoolSculpting certified practice, having received advanced training at CoolSculpting University to perform the highest level of CoolSculpting treatments. In addition, The Refinery has introduced a program called the CoolClub, which helps clients achieve results by making repeated treatments more attainable through special pricing available only to those that receive their treatments at The Refinery.

FDA-cleared CoolSculpting is the world's most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment, helping millions of men and women around the world to slim and trim unwanted fat without surgery or downtime. CoolSculpting reduces excess pockets of fat almost anywhere on the body by freezing fat with non-invasive cooling panels. Once targeted fat is frozen, the body gradually flushes it away in the weeks and months following treatment, resulting in gradual and natural-looking fat reduction.

The Refinery is proud to offer the most advanced CoolSculpting treatments to help bring out your personal best. Grounded in science, The Refinery offers results-driven skin care treatments and products, including Botox® and dermal fillers, IPL photofacials, corrective facials, HydraFacial®, microneedling, cryotherapy, and medical-grade skin care. The Refinery also offers the highest level of grooming treatments, including laser hair removal, waxing, eyelash extensions, and eyelash tinting and lifting.

About Karin Stoldt, RN, CME, LE and Jarrod Stoldt

After devoted careers in the medical industry, Karin Stoldt, RN, CME, LE, and her husband, Jarrod Stoldt, were inspired to launch their own wellness venture, creating The Refinery Medspa & Wellness in West Melbourne, FL. Karin and Jarrod are committed to helping women and men achieve optimal wellness and beauty from the inside out by offering trusted and results-driven aesthetic and wellness services in a serene and caring environment. Karin and Jarrod's passion for skin health and education is at the heart of every treatment at The Refinery.

About The Refinery Medspa & Wellness

