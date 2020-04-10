State of Michigan Licensed and Certified Service expands online ordering and contactless delivery cannabis platform in Michigan

HANOVER, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCannaDelivery.com, short for Michigan Cannabis Delivery, announced the launch of new services for Michigan residents to safely and securely purchase high quality, lab-tested medical and recreational cannabis products.

MiCannaDelivery.com not only provides convenient online ordering and secure, contactless delivery of cannabis products directly to homes, but it also offers educational support through a virtual chat with expert customer service specialists via phone, FaceTime, Skype and other platforms. Similar to services such as Amazon.com bring to their customers, MiCannadelivery.com is extending the same efficiency in service to the state of Michigan for legal, lab tested, and state certified cannabis.

"We offer customers the same informative and compassionate experience they would have in the retail location, but with our technology we can provide the same superior service from the comfort of their homes" said Nic Hohne, operations director for MiCannaDelivery.com and a former manager for Amazon. The service is among the first to be officially licensed by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency for curbside pickup and expanded online ordering and home delivery.

"Every business needs to rethink how it distributes goods and services to customers in these extraordinary circumstances. This new service aligns with current social-distancing guidelines, while setting a new standard for purchasing cannabis that will enable greater access for Michigan residents in the long-term."

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan's Governor - Gretchen Whitmer - has deemed medical and recreational cannabis an essential business. The state is doing its part to make access to safe cannabis products easier, while complying with current safety regulations and stay-at-home protocols.

"Studies have shown that cannabis can reduce anxiety and stress and we believe continued access to this product during this time is pertinent," said Robin Schneider from the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association.

While Michigan has allowed use of medical marijuana for over a decade, recreational use became legal in December. Under the law adults age 21 and over can keep up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis on them, and up to 10 ounces in their homes.

MiCannaDelivery.com is part of Michigan's first fully vertically integrated cannabis company that grows, processes and has retail sales of marijuana all on the same distribution location.

The benefit to customers of a vertically integrated company is that MiCannaDelivery.com can ship cannabis products directly to their homes. As a result, "we have the ability to move products much faster and in a more cost-efficient manner and pass the cost savings on to the consumer" compared to businesses that aren't vertically integrated, Hohne said.

Plus, because MiCannaDelivery.com controls the process from start to finish, customers know they're getting safe, lab-tested cannabis products from a state-certified vendor – with product specialists at the ready to answer your questions.

"It's very important we adhere to the governor's executive order and keep everybody safe," Hohne said. "We can bring these products to your home in a contactless manner with a seamless processing experience."

Learn more at micannadelivery.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-michigan-licensed-and-certified-service-expands-online-ordering-and-contactless-delivery-cannabis-platform-in-michigan-301038631.html

SOURCE MiCannaDelivery.com