SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
19.07.2021 02:07:00

Statcomm Inc. to Host a Job Fair on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Statcomm Inc., a fire and life safety company located in the Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

To learn more about the job fair, which will take place at 780 Montague Expressway, Suite 607 in San Jose, CA and/or to start the application process online, please check out https://www.statcomm.com/news/please-join-us-for-statcomms-upcoming-job-fair-on-saturday-august-7th-2021/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Statcomm is a secure and stable employer that has recently experienced a great deal of growth. The expanding service company, which has been in business for almost three decades, specializes in fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, automated gates, access control and other products and services.

"If you're the kind of person who's always taken an interest in life safety, and you're looking for a career that really makes a difference, Statcomm is pleased to invite you to our upcoming job fair," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company is hiring for a number of full-time, permanent positions that feature a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits including health/dental/vision/life insurance and a 401k plan, career growth and advancement and assistance with industry continuing education and certifications.

Statcomm Inc. is looking to fill a number of positions, including the following: Entry Level Life Safety Inspectors, Fire Alarm Installation Technicians, Fire Alarm Service Technicians, Gate & Door Access Control Technicians, Fire Extinguisher Technicians and Fire Sprinkler Technicians.

"We want team players who are customer service-oriented, friendly, and will represent Statcomm Inc. in a professional and positive manner," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team at Statcomm Inc. is looking forward to meeting applicants at the upcoming job fair.

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit http://www.statcomm.com/.

Statcomm Inc.
939-C San Rafael Ave.
Mountain View, CA 94043
650-988-9508

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statcomm-inc-to-host-a-job-fair-on-saturday-august-7-2021-in-san-jose-california-301336131.html

SOURCE Statcomm Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Daimler-Bilanz stark – Aktionäre freuen sich nur kurz
16.07.21 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy bricht ein
16.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke ab
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiter intakt
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als US-Aktien? Experten sehen Europas Börsentitel auf dem Vormarsch
Kleinanleger mit grosser Macht: AMC nun in der Hand von Meme-Tradern
Cannabis-Riese Tilray mit Kapitalerhöhung: Sollten Anleger jetzt einsteigen?
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
KW 28: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
Cathie Woods zieht die Reissleine: Warum ARK Tencent-Aktien aus dem Depot wirft
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Samstag
Halbleitermangel zum Trotz: NIO bringt mehr Fahrzeuge unters Volk

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit