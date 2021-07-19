Statcomm Inc. to Host a Job Fair on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Statcomm Inc., a fire and life safety company located in the Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

To learn more about the job fair, which will take place at 780 Montague Expressway, Suite 607 in San Jose, CA and/or to start the application process online, please check out https://www.statcomm.com/news/please-join-us-for-statcomms-upcoming-job-fair-on-saturday-august-7th-2021/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Statcomm is a secure and stable employer that has recently experienced a great deal of growth. The expanding service company, which has been in business for almost three decades, specializes in fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, automated gates, access control and other products and services.

"If you're the kind of person who's always taken an interest in life safety, and you're looking for a career that really makes a difference, Statcomm is pleased to invite you to our upcoming job fair," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company is hiring for a number of full-time, permanent positions that feature a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits including health/dental/vision/life insurance and a 401k plan, career growth and advancement and assistance with industry continuing education and certifications.

Statcomm Inc. is looking to fill a number of positions, including the following: Entry Level Life Safety Inspectors, Fire Alarm Installation Technicians, Fire Alarm Service Technicians, Gate & Door Access Control Technicians, Fire Extinguisher Technicians and Fire Sprinkler Technicians.

"We want team players who are customer service-oriented, friendly, and will represent Statcomm Inc. in a professional and positive manner," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team at Statcomm Inc. is looking forward to meeting applicants at the upcoming job fair.

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit http://www.statcomm.com/.



