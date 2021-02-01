SMI 10’744 1.5%  SPI 13’382 1.4%  Dow 30’175 0.6%  DAX 13’629 1.5%  Euro 1.0823 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’538 1.6%  Gold 1’868 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’214 2.3%  Dollar 0.8946 0.5%  Öl 56.0 0.1% 

+++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln! +++ -w-
01.02.2021 15:38:00

Statcomm Inc., a Bay Area Fire and Life Safety Company, Prepares for a Busy 2021 with New Hires and More

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Statcomm Inc., a fire and life safety company located in the Bay Area in California, are pleased to announce that they have hired a number of new employees to help prepare for a busy 2021.

To learn more about how Statcomm is getting ready for a successful year, please read https://www.statcomm.com/news/statcomm-prepares-for-busy-and-challenging-new-year/.

Everyone who works at Statcomm knows that 2020 was an exceptionally difficult year on many levels. As the team moves forward into 2021, the founders want to assure their valued customers that they will continue to be committed to offering the same excellent service and superior performance that they have always provided.

In order to do this as efficiently as possible, Statcomm recently hired additional employees in the engineering and inspection departments.

"Having a bigger engineering department will help us more efficiently roll out upgrades and new installations. On the technician side, we are always excited about new faces and proud of our ongoing dedication to providing round-the-clock service to our great customers," a company spokesperson noted, adding that Statcomm has also upgraded their system and now has a new software platform.

"This will help our engineers, estimators, and technicians in the field stay more accurate and up to date with critical information. One of the best parts of the new system is that we can now send work orders directly to technicians, which allows us to offer you more effectiveness and productivity."

To help ensure that everyone stays healthy and safe, Statcomm will continue to adhere to all COVID-19 rules, regulations and guidelines. The staff carefully follows the advice of the CDC and California State Fire Marshal and the team will continue to wear face masks and gloves and social distance while on-site.

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit http://www.statcomm.com/.

Statcomm Inc.
939-C San Rafael Ave.
Mountain View, CA 94043
650-988-9508

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statcomm-inc-a-bay-area-fire-and-life-safety-company-prepares-for-a-busy-2021-with-new-hires-and-more-301219080.html

SOURCE Statcomm Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 249.60
2.97 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’078.50
2.28 %
Nestle 102.06
2.02 %
Alcon 65.26
1.97 %
Givaudan 3’665.00
1.92 %
Lonza Grp 572.80
0.49 %
Swisscom 486.20
0.16 %
CieFinRichemont 82.88
0.00 %
CS Group 11.72
-0.30 %
SGS 2’692.00
-0.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:34
Börsen im Aufruhr
09:07
SMI geht die Puste aus
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen
Trump wird zum Buhmann - Unternehmen distanzieren sich vom ehemaligen US-Präsidenten
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Januar 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Deutsche Bank 2020 womöglich auch nach Steuern in Gewinnzone - Aktie stärker
SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Erste Experten warnen nach der Aktienrally vor einem Rücksetzer bei Plug Power, NEL und FuelCell

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickeln sich am Montag freundlich. Die US-Märkte notieren am Montag in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit