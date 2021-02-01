Statcomm Inc., a Bay Area Fire and Life Safety Company, Prepares for a Busy 2021 with New Hires and More

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Statcomm Inc., a fire and life safety company located in the Bay Area in California, are pleased to announce that they have hired a number of new employees to help prepare for a busy 2021.

To learn more about how Statcomm is getting ready for a successful year, please read https://www.statcomm.com/news/statcomm-prepares-for-busy-and-challenging-new-year/.

Everyone who works at Statcomm knows that 2020 was an exceptionally difficult year on many levels. As the team moves forward into 2021, the founders want to assure their valued customers that they will continue to be committed to offering the same excellent service and superior performance that they have always provided.

In order to do this as efficiently as possible, Statcomm recently hired additional employees in the engineering and inspection departments.

"Having a bigger engineering department will help us more efficiently roll out upgrades and new installations. On the technician side, we are always excited about new faces and proud of our ongoing dedication to providing round-the-clock service to our great customers," a company spokesperson noted, adding that Statcomm has also upgraded their system and now has a new software platform.

"This will help our engineers, estimators, and technicians in the field stay more accurate and up to date with critical information. One of the best parts of the new system is that we can now send work orders directly to technicians, which allows us to offer you more effectiveness and productivity."

To help ensure that everyone stays healthy and safe, Statcomm will continue to adhere to all COVID-19 rules, regulations and guidelines. The staff carefully follows the advice of the CDC and California State Fire Marshal and the team will continue to wear face masks and gloves and social distance while on-site.

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit http://www.statcomm.com/.



Statcomm Inc.

939-C San Rafael Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94043

650-988-9508

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statcomm-inc-a-bay-area-fire-and-life-safety-company-prepares-for-a-busy-2021-with-new-hires-and-more-301219080.html

SOURCE Statcomm Inc.