Starview International Expands Offerings to Include Apstra, for Best-in-Class Data Center Network Automation

MENLO PARK, California, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apstra, the pioneer of intent-based networking and multinational software company automating the data center network, announced today that Starview International achieved Platinum Partner Status in the Apstra Partner Advantage (APA) Program. Starview International qualified for this level by meeting Apstra's criteria for excellence as a value added distributor and supplier of SVI branded Optical Networking products and accessories. Starview International is committed to tight strategic and technical alignment with Apstra.

"Given that network automation is critical to an Open Systems approach, we needed a best-of-breed technology to further provide efficient and cost effective networking solutions to our customers," said Yuh Joo Choo, Managing Director at Starview International. "The alignment of Apstra's values with our network, compute, and storage endeavors has made for a compelling and natural partnership."

Starview International recently completed Apstra's partner program training, which empowers all partners to generate new revenue opportunities, increase profitability and margins, and create complementary value-added services using Apstra AOS. The company met Platinum Status criteria for four sales staff and two technical staff.

"We've seen a surge in Asia-Pacific enterprises looking for flexible software that will work with multiple hardware vendors and open networking offerings," said Jeff Jones, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Apstra. "With our open approach, Starview International will be in a stronger position to meet the needs of their customers while boosting profitability."

About the Apstra Partner Advantage Program

Introduced in March 2020, the Apstra Partner Advantage Program for Channel Partners is designed to enable partners to bring sophisticated automation and validation to their data center networks to create a business advantage. Working with Apstra, channel partners can extend their sales reach, harness the expertise and connections with Apstra's partner ecosystem, and help to address the needs of their customers while growing their business.

For information about the Apstra Partner Advantage Program click here .

About Starview International

Starview is a leading distributor of Open Systems. Starview also designs and makes open programmable transceivers, and owns patents for this technology in Singapore, United States, China and Australia. With a total solution offering in Open Systems, Starview delivers solutions for network, compute and storage, to allow customers to build private clouds, using the best combination of commodity hardware and commercially supported open source software. Cloud infrastructures based on Open Systems give customers the advantages similar to the world's largest cloud providers, with elasticity of network/compute/storage resources defined by software, all without vendor lock-ins. Starview, founded in 2010, represents the best providers of Open Systems hardware and software vendors to make Open Systems possible today.

About Apstra, Inc

Apstra® is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra's flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen a more than 80 percent reduction in OpEx, 99 percent improvement in agility, and more than 70 percent improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra's advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.

Apstra, founded in 2014 by established and proven networking industry leaders David Cheriton, Mansour Karam, and Sasha Ratkovic, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices worldwide.

