26.10.2022 00:53:00

StartupStarter Announces Participation of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Boxabl Founder Galiano Tiramani in Upcoming 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly J. Mitchell, Poised to Make Landmark Conference Speech Highlighting the Future of Housing In Los Angeles and Metropolitan Areas.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StartupStarter is pleased to announce the participation of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly J. Mitchell, and Boxabl Founder, Galiano Tiramani, in the upcoming Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference in Los Angeles California.

StartupStarter, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/StartupStarter)

This event is set to be the world's largest retail investment conference and will be held live on November 09 – 11, 2022, at the Immersive Art Park Wisdome LA. This three-day event will showcase the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets, raise awareness of investment opportunities open to the public, and provide investment and capital raising workshops. Not to mention, speakers will include Holly J. MitchellLA County Supervisor, Galiano TiramaniBoxabl Founder, Arden LeeWeedmaps CFO, Layne LaFranceCryptokitties Founder and Chris AnthonyAptera Founder among many others.

Participants can expect to connect with leaders across many different industries- from cannabis & wellness, cleantech, blockchain & web3, e-commerce & retail, to startup and real estate. Participating companies include Upfront Ventures, Techstars, Meta, Boxabl, Aptera, Saleen Automotive, Dapper Labs, Morgan Stanley, Eli Electric Vehicles, Miso Robotics, and many more, as well as the biggest names from the equity crowdfunding industry such as Wefunder, Dalmore Group, Kingscrowd and DealMaker.

The venue that is Wisdome LA, provides the perfectly innovative backdrop for participating companies to showcase their products and services; while a street fair has been organized to cater to large exhibitions by Boxabl Casitas, EVs such as Aptera and Eli, Saleen Luxury Vehicles and a lineup of ecommerce. The street fair will be held on Colyton Street (next to Wisdome). To complement all the action, participating retail startups will be providing free drinks and products throughout the event.

Additional programming includes The 2022 ECW Pitch Competition in partnership with Dapper Labs, Upfront Ventures, Techstars, Ventures and Stonks; an opening reception for The 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Awards hosted by Expert Dojo in Santa Monica,; music performances every night; and an NFT wallet for the conference provided by Dapper Labs and much more.

Cofounder and CEO Jose Barrera shares: "We are extremely excited to welcome LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to Equity Crowdfunding Week. This conference covers topics and themes near and dear to our heart: namely, providing access and opportunities to the local community. Prior to the passage of the JOBS Act, investment opportunities were only reserved for institutional and wealthy investors. Equity Crowdfunding Week is changing that, and we want to ensure that our communities have the tools they need to take part. I'm excited to see the support and participation of the City of Los Angeles as we embark on this mission."

To learn more or attend the conference, click HERE.

About StartupStarter, Inc.:

StartupStarter is a business education media studio that produces conversion-optimized content for global brands and audiences. The company has worked with over 200 brands and over 1000 startups. StartupStarter also produces the Equity Crowdfunding Week conference, the largest equity crowdfunding investment event in the world.

 https://startupstarter.co/ecw.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startupstarter-announces-participation-of-los-angeles-county-supervisor-holly-j-mitchell-and-boxabl-founder-galiano-tiramani-in-upcoming-2022-equity-crowdfunding-week-conference-301659244.html

SOURCE StartupStarter

