10.01.2020 04:00:00

Startup World Cup 2020 Southern California Competition: Apply and Win $1 Million Investment Prize

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Startup World Cup is back in Los Angeles! The US Southern California Regional Competition, hosted in Los Angeles, CA, is scheduled for January 28th, 2020, at Smothers Theater at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, CA.

Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected top 10 applicants will present on stage on January 28th. The winner of this event will join the 55 other global finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series, in which they will receive a shot to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on May 22nd, 2020.

Startups apply here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/southern-california-app.

The application deadline is January 13th! Do not miss your chance!

For more details on the Southern California Regional event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/usa-regional-los-angeles.

The Southern California Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 55 cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of Startup World Cup is to highlight the best new technology startups in regions around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem. The Southern California Regional Competition is organized with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School and the Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA).

Entrepreneurs who are not in the Southern California region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world:

Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/.

Startup World Cup Media Contact:
Janice Mok
Marketing Lead
Tel: +1.650.919.3182
janice@startupworldcup.io

 

SOURCE Startup World Cup

