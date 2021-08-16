SMI 12’400 -0.5%  SPI 15’882 -0.5%  Dow 35’290 -0.6%  DAX 15’911 -0.4%  Euro 1.0743 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’205 -0.6%  Gold 1’784 0.2%  Bitcoin 42’632 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9119 -0.4%  Öl 68.6 -2.4% 
16.08.2021 15:37:00

Startup Develops New Permeable Surface Material to Manage Stormwater Runoff

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AquiPor Technologies, Inc. is developing a permeable surface technology and engineering approach to help cities confront stormwater runoff pollution and urban flooding.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8897451-aquipor-technologies-permeable-surface-stormwater-runoff/

Startup company AquiPor Technologies, Inc. is developing an innovative "pavement-like" construction material that allows high volumes of rainfall to flow through it, getting stormwater back into the ground naturally to mitigate the threat of urban flooding. AquiPor's permeable surface technology can take the place of traditional hard surfaces to capture raindrops right where they fall, allowing them to flow back into the ground and recharge the natural water cycle.

AquiPor has set up its first pilot manufacturing plant and recently opened an equity crowdfunding campaign to expand production and deliver its first neighborhood-scale project. Details of the crowdfund offering and more information about the Company can be found at www.startengine.com/aquipor.

The patented material is being developed to feature strength and durability characteristics that surpass traditional permeable pavement, along with sub-micron porosity which gives it the ability to filter out harmful pollutants and particulates on its surface. With these filtration characteristics, the material allows clean water to drain into the water table below, while giving communities a low-maintenance and more scalable approach to stormwater management.

As stormwater runoff pollution continues to become one of the most pervasive environmental issues that communities face today, AquiPor aims to help cities ease the burden on deteriorating water infrastructure.

"Pollution from stormwater runoff has become a serious environmental issue for cities today. We've made it our mission to develop the innovation stack that cities and developers need to manage stormwater, right where it falls and mitigate urban flooding. In conjunction with quality engineered designs, AquiPor's permeable hardscape material can help cities manage stormwater on a larger scale, without sacrificing usable space," says AquiPor CEO Greg Johnson.

"Revamping the physical infrastructure of our communities is critical to both the near term and long term progress of our country. We're positioning our technology to be a practical and scalable stormwater infrastructure solution for years to come," says Johnson.

The American Society of Civil Engineers has stated a $1 Trillion need for water infrastructure upgrades to meet future demands. As recent floods and dam failures have ravaged communities, the need to develop stormwater infrastructure with resiliency in mind has never been more important.

Deployed at scale, AquiPor believes their solution will help communities protect their natural water systems

 

AquiPor_Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-develops-new-permeable-surface-material-to-manage-stormwater-runoff-301355135.html

SOURCE AquiPor Technologies

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:27 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
10:39 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
09:32 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
07:40 Varta wächst dank Brot-und-Butter-Geschäft – Aktie fällt dennoch
07:38 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
SMI in Rot -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Wall Street schwach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren
Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Alphabet-Aktie: Larry Page und Sergey Brin haben Alphabet-Anteile verkauft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
Basilea-Aktie im Plus: Basilea erhält von US-Behörde Barda weiteren Millionenbetrag für Forschungsprogramm

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit