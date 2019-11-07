+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
07.11.2019 23:32:00

Starting Line Launches $17M Early Stage Fund to be the Consumer VC for the 99%, Investing Where No One Else is Looking

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Line is coming out of stealth today to announce its $17M early stage Fund I to invest in consumer startups that are focused on democratizing access to technologies, products, and experiences for the 99% of Americans. Founded by Ezra Galston, the firm has already made seed investments into numerous fast growing companies such as Cameo, Made In Cookware and Truman's. Galston, formerly a Principal with Chicago Ventures, had previously made investments in high growth consumer startups such as Flyhomes, Hungryroot, M1Finance, Prettylitter, Spothero and Sunbit.

Starting Line benefits from deep financial support amongst entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in both Chicago and the rest of the country, such as Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub, Bloomberg Beta, Wicklow Capital, Dan Levitan, Co-founder of Maveron, Joe Floyd, General Partner at Emergence Capital, Nick Green, CEO of Thrive Market, and more. The fund's advisory board consists of Maloney, Rebecca Kaden, General Partner at Union Square Ventures, Seth Levine, General Partner at Foundry Group and Roy Bahat, General Partner at Bloomberg Beta.

"Ezra has a strong background in Chicago venture capital and, in a few short years, Starting Line has become a leading voice in the tech communities between the coasts," said Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub. "He gets in early on the most promising opportunities and helps the teams accelerate through their first few rounds - the most precarious window for startups. Starting Line participation will soon be a very positive signal for later stage investors, if it isn't already."

Also supporting entrepreneurs at Starting Line are Principal Haley Kwait Zollo, who formerly scaled Analytics and Strategy at Trunk Club (acq. Nordstrom), later VP of Biz Ops at Mac & Mia (acq. Stitch Fix), Venture Partner Ade Olonoh, founder of Formstack, as well as Marketer in Residence Nate Turner, employee #18 and previously VP, Demand Generation at Sprout Social.

"In my eight years of investing in early stage startups, I consistently observed a large relatability gap between the investors who write checks and the founders who are creating the next wave of innovation," said Galston. "This gap is exacerbated in smaller startup ecosystems where the few active firms are often byproducts of real estate partnerships, economic development, or family offices. With our network of entrepreneurs, subject matters experts and upstream capital partners, we have proven that we can dramatically move the needle for early stage startups, irrespective of their geographic roots."

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starting-line-launches-17m-early-stage-fund-to-be-the-consumer-vc-for-the-99-investing-where-no-one-else-is-looking-300954417.html

SOURCE Starting Line

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.11.19
Berichtssaison geht weiter - SMI mit neuem Hoch | BX Swiss TV
07.11.19
Gold seit Tagen ein Spielball der Nachrichten zum Handelskonflikt
07.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Diverse Low Barrier BRCs - bis morgen in Zeichnung
07.11.19
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt & thyssenkrupp
06.11.19
Marktrotation bremst SMI
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht weiter - SMI mit neuem Hoch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexperte: Ein erneuter Crash ist nicht mehr weit - Sind Kryptowährungen die Gewinner?
Solarenergie wird gestärkt: Tesla zeigt neues Solar Roof
Zurich-Aktie profitiert: Zurich Insurance steigert Volumen in der Schadenversicherung
Vifor Pharma und EVOTEC gründen Joint-Venture zur frühen Nephrologie-Entwicklung - Aktien höher
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Dialog profitiert von anziehenden Geschäften
Goldman Sachs nicht länger bullish gegenüber Pfund: Brexit-Ungewissenheit durch Neuwahlen
Swiss Life-Aktie volatil: Swiss Life steigert das Volumen deutlich
Analysten: Jetzt ist die Zeit der europäischen Aktien
Vor Aramco-IPO: Das sollten Anleger wissen
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI und DAX gehen höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordrally an den US-Börsen geht weiter -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex legte kräftiger zu. Zunehmende Hoffnungen auf eine Teileinigung im Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China beflügelten auch die Wall Street. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten zum Handelsschluss noch ins Plus drehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB