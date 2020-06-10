Startek Reports Quarterly Financial Results

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have continued to prioritize our employees’ health and safety while providing ongoing support for our clients,” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO of Startek. "As a global company, the degree of COVID-19 related impacts to our business has varied by geography. However, I can proudly state that we have taken very effective measures to partially offset the impact of this unprecedented challenge faced by the world.

"Beginning in late March, we experienced sudden lockdowns and movement restrictions which impacted our operations. We quickly enabled employees to work from home in many of our geographies after gaining approval from clients and other regulatory authorities. As more economies begin to reopen, we are preparing our delivery campuses to operate efficiently with proper safety and social distancing standards. However, we plan to remain flexible with our business operations until we are certain of what the new normal will be.”

Rajiv Ahuja, President of StarTek added, "The demand from our clients remains very strong, particularly within our largest verticals, such as telecom, e-commerce, media/cable, and healthcare. As we look ahead, like most businesses around the world, we cannot predict the full impact from COVID-19, as the aftermath from the pandemic and its effect on the global economy remains uncertain. Nevertheless, we expect to continue adapting to the new environment accordingly, with a key focus on cost controls and managing adequate liquidity.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to serving our clients despite the various challenges we have faced, and our deepest condolences go to all the families dealing with the health and economic consequences of this tragic pandemic.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue for the quarter was $160.9 million compared to $161.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net revenue in the first quarter was impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns in most geographies.

Gross profit in the first quarter was $20.1 million compared to $27.2 million in the year ago quarter. Gross margin was 12.5% compared to 16.9% in the year ago quarter. Lower gross margins was primarily driven by higher costs relative to revenues as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in geographies such as India, Philippines and Honduras.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased to $17.3 million compared to $24.1 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved 420 basis points to 10.7% compared to 14.9% in the year-ago quarter as the company has implemented a series of cost reductions over the last 12 months. This is also reflected in the sequential decline in SG&A costs over the last three quarters.

Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders for the quarter was $26.6 million or $(0.69) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $(0.09) per share in the year-ago quarter. Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 included an approximate $22.7 million goodwill impairment primarily due to COVID-19 related forecasted declines in the Company’s business in India, South Africa, and Australia.

Adjusted net loss* in the first quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss* of $0.3 million or $(0.01) in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $10.5 million compared to $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

At March 31, 2020, cash and restricted cash increased to $39.7 million compared to $32.6 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $175.2 million compared to $174.9 million at the end of 2019. This resulted in a reduction of net debt to $135.5 million compared to $142.1 million. The company continues to focus on ensuring adequate liquidity for future needs and is comfortable with its cash balance today.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue 161,177 161,142 Warrant contra revenue (278) - Net Revenue 160,899 161,142 Cost of services (140,841) (133,928) Gross profit 20,058 27,214 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,255) (24,079) Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost (24,322) (1,129) Acquisition related cost - 35 Operating (loss) income (21,519) 2,042 Share of (loss) / profit of equity accounted investees (8) 342 Interest expense, net (3,506) (4,465) Exchange gain / (loss), net 1,928 (691) Loss before income taxes (23,105) (2,772) Income tax expense 2,876 385 Net loss (25,981) (3,157) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 576 189 Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders (26,557) (3,346) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (4,392) 567 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (672) (65) Pension amortization 396 176 Comprehensive loss (30,649) (2,479) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 739 276 Comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders (31,388) (2,755) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted (0.69) (0.09) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 38,528 37,522

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 27,795 20,464 Restricted cash 11,862 12,162 Trade accounts receivable, net 100,152 108,479 Unbilled Revenue 40,586 41,449 Prepaid and other current assets 19,516 12,008 Total current assets 199,911 194,562 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,133 37,507 Operating lease Right-of-use assets 79,370 73,692 Intangible assets, net 108,225 110,807 Goodwill 196,633 219,341 Investment in associates 477 553 Deferred tax assets, net 3,009 5,251 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 15,568 16,370 Total assets 637,326 658,083 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 20,004 25,449 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 89,600 82,598 Short term debt 32,387 26,491 Current maturity of long term debt 18,666 17,601 Current maturity of operating lease liabilities 20,761 19,677 Current maturity of finance lease obligations 750 632 Total current liabilities 182,168 172,448 Long term debt 123,387 130,144 Operating lease liabilities 59,404 54,341 Other non-current liabilities 12,881 11,140 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,739 18,226 Total liabilities 395,579 386,299 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 38,541,724 and 38,525,636 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 385 385 Additional paid-in capital 277,852 276,827 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,853) (6,022) Accumulated deficit (73,115) (46,145) Equity attributable to Startek shareholders 194,269 225,045 Non-controlling interest 47,478 46,739 Total stockholders’ equity 241,747 271,784 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 637,326 658,083

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (25,981) $ (3,157) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,093 7,304 Impairment of goodwill 22,708 0 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - (251) Provision for doubtful accounts 154 630 Warrant contra revenue 278 - Share-based compensation expense 291 425 Deferred income taxes 1,879 (659) Share of profit of associates 8 (342) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 4,503 4,384 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,658) (8,789) Trade accounts payable (4,722) (79) Income taxes, net (672) (948) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,287 1,105 Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities $ 10,168 $ (377) Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,884) (3,495) Net cash used in generated investing activities $ (2,884) $ (3,495) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 43 515 Payments on long term debt (4,200) (1,400) Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net 4,956 6,102 Net cash generated from financing activities $ 799 $ 5,217 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,083 1,345 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,052) (226) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,626 24,569 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 39,657 $ 25,688 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balances with banks 27,795 14,595 Restricted cash 11,862 11,093 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 39,657 $ 25,688

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by our ongoing operations that we believe is useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to StarTek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic ("ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended March 2020 2019 Net Loss (25,981 ) (3,157 ) Income tax expense 2,876 385 Interest and other expense, net 1,586 4,814 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,093 7,304 Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost 24,322 1,093 Share-based compensation expense 291 425 Warrant contra revenue 278 - Adjusted EBITDA 10,465 10,864 Adjusted EPS: Three Months Ended March 2020 2019 Loss attributable to Startek shareholders (26,557 ) (3,346 ) Add: Share based Compensation 291 425 Add: Amortization of Intangible assets 2,582 2,628 Add: Share warrant expense 278 - Add: Deferred tax adjustment on Retained earning - - Add: Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost 22,708 - Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to Startek shareholder (698 ) (293 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic & Diluted 38,528 37,522 Adjusted EPS (0.02 ) (0.01 )

