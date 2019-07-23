Startek Names Rajiv Ahuja as Global Chief Operating Officer

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, appointed Rajiv Ahuja as the company’s new global chief operating officer (COO). Effective immediately, Ahuja will assume responsibility for global operations and customer success at StarTek as both Pete Martino, COO of the Americas and Philippines, and Sandeep Gulati, COO of APAC and South Africa, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Ahuja is a multi-faceted leader with decades of experience in the customer experience industry and has a proven track record of taking customer-centric organizations to the next level. He previously served as the SVP & country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan at Convergys. Prior to Convergys, Ahuja was associated with Aegis for 12 years in various leadership roles, most recently as president of the ASEAN & ANZ regions. Earlier in his career, Ahuja held senior roles in operations and customer support for AOL, Dell and VCustomer.

"These organizational changes are the next step in the evolution of our company, and the addition of Rajiv brings a proven leader with a strong background to our executive team,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. "We believe Rajiv’s wealth of knowledge will enable Startek to continue delivering best-in-class performance with a client-centric focus and further instill a purpose-driven, tech-enabled, and collaborative culture. As we strive to be the premier partner for customer experience solutions, we will continue investing in our global leadership team and innovative technologies to consistently provide industry-leading support.

"I would also like to thank both Pete and Sandeep for their contributions to Startek and Aegis. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ahuja stated: "Startek’s strategy has never been more compelling, with a culture focused on being passionate about our clients’ brands and delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.”

Ahuja earned an honors degree in commerce from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata and a certificate in international management from Stanford University and National University of Singapore.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

