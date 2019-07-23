+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.07.2019 22:05:00

Startek Names Rajiv Ahuja as Global Chief Operating Officer

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, appointed Rajiv Ahuja as the company’s new global chief operating officer (COO). Effective immediately, Ahuja will assume responsibility for global operations and customer success at StarTek as both Pete Martino, COO of the Americas and Philippines, and Sandeep Gulati, COO of APAC and South Africa, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130580 59.00 % 8.50 %
Adidas AG / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 48130581 69.00 % 8.00 %

Ahuja is a multi-faceted leader with decades of experience in the customer experience industry and has a proven track record of taking customer-centric organizations to the next level. He previously served as the SVP & country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan at Convergys. Prior to Convergys, Ahuja was associated with Aegis for 12 years in various leadership roles, most recently as president of the ASEAN & ANZ regions. Earlier in his career, Ahuja held senior roles in operations and customer support for AOL, Dell and VCustomer.

"These organizational changes are the next step in the evolution of our company, and the addition of Rajiv brings a proven leader with a strong background to our executive team,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. "We believe Rajiv’s wealth of knowledge will enable Startek to continue delivering best-in-class performance with a client-centric focus and further instill a purpose-driven, tech-enabled, and collaborative culture. As we strive to be the premier partner for customer experience solutions, we will continue investing in our global leadership team and innovative technologies to consistently provide industry-leading support.

"I would also like to thank both Pete and Sandeep for their contributions to Startek and Aegis. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ahuja stated: "Startek’s strategy has never been more compelling, with a culture focused on being passionate about our clients’ brands and delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.”

Ahuja earned an honors degree in commerce from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata and a certificate in international management from Stanford University and National University of Singapore.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "objective,” "outlook,” "plan,” "project,” "possible,” "potential,” "should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu StarTek Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu StarTek Inc.mehr Analysen

25.01.18 StarTek Buy Lake Street
10.08.17 StarTek Buy Lake Street

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Aktien in diesem Artikel

StarTek Inc. 6.55 1.39% StarTek Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street ging es bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB