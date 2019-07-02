<
02.07.2019 22:05:00

Startek Joins Russell 2000 Index

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, was added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution. The Russell 2000 is a subset of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $16 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

"Joining the Russell 2000 Index reflects our continued execution as we position StarTek to be a leader in global customer engagement,” said Lance Rosenzweig, Global CEO of Startek. "We remain committed to serving high-growth companies in the technology, next-gen retail, healthcare, financial and travel sectors, and we look forward to leveraging the increased awareness that the Russell 2000 Index brings to further engage with the broader investment community going forward.”

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and reconstitution, please visit the Russell Reconstitution section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "objective,” "outlook,” "plan,” "project,” "possible,” "potential,” "should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

