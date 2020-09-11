Start to trade US Stock CFDs with Master Select Group

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on investment opportunities from a global perspective to meet clients' diversified asset allocation needs, the leading international trading platform Master Select Group will launch a series of US stock CFD products on September 14, 2020. MSG makes full use of the trading advantages of CFDs to solve the three major pain points faced by clients in traditional stock trading.

MSG provides investors with the stock products of the world's top 10 well-known companies, including TESLA, APPLE, FACEBOOK, PAYPAL, MICROSOFT, EBAY, NETFLIX, ALIBABA, UBER, TWITTER. All these stocks have high popularity, high market liquidity, and growth potential in the world, which are one of the ideal choices for investors to carry out global asset allocation.

Why trade Stock CFDs instead of Stocks?

CFDs solve the channel problems . Opening a traditional stock trading account usually requires much information, involves cumbersome procedures, and has more geographical limitations in the choice of stock types. Choosing the stock CFDs can compress the account opening time within one working day, and connect to the global stock market through the MT4 platform to catch all the leading stocks in the world.

CFDs solve your funding problems . Top stocks are always expensive per share, and it would be even more difficult to reap profits in the stock market with limited funds. Trading stocks via CFDs, investors do not need to pay the full amount of investment. Taking advantage of leverage, clients only need to pay a small percentage of the total position to make a transaction, while enjoying all the benefits and risks brought by market fluctuations.

CFDs offer trading opportunities in a bear market . At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic plunged global stock markets into a bear market, and the US stock market crashed four times in half a month. If in the traditional stock market, all investors can do is to quit the market with heavy loss or wait for the turning point to appear. Trading stocks via CFDs, investors can break the restriction of one-way trading and choose "short" or "long" according to the market direction, obtaining more profitable opportunities.

Why choose MSG to trade US stock CFDs?

Commission-free. There is no commission, stamp duty, transaction levy, etc.

100 times leverage. MSG provides investors with 100 times leverage support.

The funding threshold is low. The threshold for opening an account and investment is low.

High flexibility. T+0 trading mode, stocks can be bought and sold on the same day.

Diversified products. Investors can buy and sell a variety of products using one account.

MT4 platform. MT4 has simple and easy-to-use interfaces and is widely used by investors in the world.

How to trade stock CFDs with MSG?

Clients only need to download and log in to the MT4 trading platform of Master Select Group, add trading varieties to product menu list, and select their favorite US stock products for trading. In addition, Master Select Group's new website msgforex.com will be launched in October, 2020. At that time, clients can click on the "Stocks" category in the navigation bar of the website to view the US stock product list and transaction rules.

The 10 US stocks launched by MSG are all well-known company stocks in the world. If there is a company clients like, or if they have clear judgment on the company's stock trends, clients can trade it directly through the Master Select Group's MT4 trading platform. If clients do not have their own account, they can fill in the information through the online account opening guide. It will only take 1 minute to complete the real account application. Just start the online trading experience now.

Risk Statement: Foreign exchange and Contracts for Difference (CFD) are highly speculative, may not be suitable for all investors. If necessary, please seek independent advice and check the risk disclosure and privacy disclosure before opening the account.

