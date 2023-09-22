Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'085 -0.6%  SPI 14'559 -0.6%  Dow 34'070 -1.1%  DAX 15'572 -1.3%  Euro 0.9637 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'213 -1.5%  Gold 1'924 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'105 0.3%  Dollar 0.9045 0.0%  Öl 93.9 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Baloise1241051
Top News
So kann man mit Google Maps "inkognito" reisen
Krypto-Experte klärt auf: ICOs können mehr als ihr Ruf zulässt
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie nachbörslich unbewegt: Prozess für Anleger-Klage beginnt nächste Woche
ABB-Aktie: Kanadisches Werk wird erweitert
Straumann-Aktie: Übernahme des chinesischen Intraoralscanner-Spezialisten AlliedStar
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

22.09.2023 07:00:00

Start of Day Message

LONDON, 22 Sep. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the Start of Day Message for GlobeNewswire.

GlobeNewswire is operated by Notified and is designated by the FCA as an approved primary information provider.

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information distributed through Notified is wholly the responsibility of the originator. Notified accepts no liability for any losses arising from reliance by any person upon the content of any announcement.

If you have any questions about this message, please Contact Us.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!

Inside Trading & Investment

21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
21.09.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.09.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
21.09.23 BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!
20.09.23 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.36 19.15 IQSSMU
Short 11'775.98 13.97 A0SSMU
Short 12'224.50 8.92 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'084.74 21.09.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'640.00 19.80
Long 10'396.27 13.63 AOSSMU
Long 9'951.54 8.85 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Fed-Falken belasten: Dow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach überraschendem SNB-Entscheid etwas tiefer -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Letztlich Verluste an Asiens Börsen
SNB überrascht die Märkte: Leitzins unverändert - Neue Initiative für Liquiditätsgewährung für Banken vorgestellt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant
Lonza-Aktie mit klaren Verlusten: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Krypto-ETFs in der Planung: Darum raten Krypto-Experten zu Ether statt Bitcoin
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Roche-Tochter Genentech offenbar mit Erfolg vor US-Berufungsgericht
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich

An den asiatischen Börsen geht es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen. Die Wall Street gabt am Donnerstag weiter ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel in Rot. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich schwächer.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit