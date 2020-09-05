Stars of Science Defies Challenges With Season 12

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Foundation's (QF) Stars of Science returns for its 12th season on September 11 on select channels, embarking on a new decade of empowering pan-Arab innovators as they seek to address challenges in the Arab world and across the globe with novel technologies.

Since 2009, the number one Arabic edutainment TV show has invited Arab innovators between the ages of 18-35 from around the world to design solutions for their communities.

"Invention continues to be a necessity as the world faces unprecedented challenges," said Khalifa Essa Al Kubaisi, Press Office and Media Relations Manager, Qatar Foundation. "Stars of Science promotes collaboration, entrepreneurship, and research in an effort to cultivate homegrown scientific talent, vital to helping our communities solve present and unforeseen problems."

The nine-episode series will follow eight contestants as they compete to transform their ideas into viable prototypes that are relevant and competitive in local and international markets. This innovation marathon tests their scientific, engineering, and business acumen, featuring several rounds of conceptualization and prototyping, and a critical round of testing, before the final episode.

The Stars of Science jury, Professor Fouad Mrad, Dr. Khalid Al-Ali, and Professor Abdelhamid El-Zoheiry, will continue to uphold rigorous scientific standards and provide expert guidance to participants.

"Viewers tuning in will not only witness Arab scientific excellence, but they will also see the perseverance of the region's youth this season," said Professor Mrad. "The COVID-19 pandemic posed great issues for Stars of Science and its contestants. However, our participants demonstrated their resilience, adapting and continuing their work with scientific diligence."

Members of the distinguished Stars of Science alumni network return to the show to help select candidates in the casting episodes while also co-presenting the episodes alongside long-time host, Khalid Al Jumaily.

Part of Qatar Science & Technology Park – QF's hub of technology innovation, entrepreneurship, and development – Stars of Science is at the heart of a vibrant and diverse innovation community that strives to impact societies around the world. Growing beyond 139 members across 18 Arab countries, the drivers of change catalyze social progress and create a culture of innovation across the region.

