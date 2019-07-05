05.07.2019 16:38:00

Stars North™ Presents The Quarry Men on July 8, 2019

In celebration of the film, PRE FAB!, which tells the incredible story of Colin Hanton and the launch of the biggest band the world has known, Stars North™ is proud to present The Quarry Men band at Abbey Road on July 8, 2019

LONDON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S-based motion picture production company Stars North's newest feature-length film, is producing a feature-length film, PRE FAB! which tells the story of Liverpool-born drummer, Colin Hanton, who was an original member of John Lennon's skiffle group, The Quarry Men, which eventually evolved into The Beatles. The film is currently in production and filming is taking place in Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Orlando.

Original Quarry Men drummer Colin Hanton and his drums at St. Peter's Church Hall in Liverpool, the location where John Lennon met Paul McCartney in 1957. (PRNewsfoto/PreFab Four Productions, LLC)

"Viewers of the new film will be given the opportunity to experience the beginnings of one of the biggest bands in the world and to understand how Merseybeat developed," said Mark Bentley, Producer of PRE FAB!

On July 8, 2019, the filmmakers are gathering the original surviving members of The Quarry Men band to record at the legendary Abbey Road Studio in London, the footage to be included in the new documentary, PRE FAB! Members involved include Colin Hanton, Chas Newby, Len Garry, and Rod Davis. The band members will be available for interviews at the studio during the day of the recording.

Hanton provides an up-close, personal view of Lennon's formative musical adventures, and the film gives insight into Liverpool's emerging music scene in the '50s, and the birth of 'beat music' in Merseyside.

As a fellow band member of John Lennon, Colin Hanton was an insider and he was alongside Lennon when he made his debut at The Cavern Club. He was present on that fateful day when Lennon met Paul McCartney, and he was there when George Harrison plugged in and made his on-stage debut with Lennon and McCartney in early 1958. Perhaps most fascinating of all, Hanton was in attendance when Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison made their first professional recording—their version of Buddy Holly's "That'll Be The Day." PRE FAB! captures Hanton's memories of those thrilling, history-in-the-making days with frankness and good humor.

Over a period of two years, Hanton related his experiences to Colin Hall, the acclaimed custodian of Lennon's former home in Woolton, Liverpool. In his book, also titled PRE-FAB!, Hall meticulously weaves Hanton's memories together with memories of other members of the band including Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison to provide a vivid, detailed insight into Hanton's musical career with the future superstars and the era's nascent music scene in Liverpool. Viewers will get to catch a glimpse of the creation of the area's skiffle music, the British homemade alternative to America's booming rock 'n' roll industry, and how it turned a boy band into one of the biggest music sensations, celebrated everywhere.

PRE FAB! will take its viewers through a timeline that shows how the band changed from being a group of young boys just playing music for fun to something that influenced and changed the music industry forever. Hanton witnessed Lennon and McCartney share a grand musical vision for the future as their relationship grew and they began writing original songs. For three years, he was part of the beginnings of something that was going to be phenomenally huge. Stars North™ invites viewers to partake of his journey.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943296/Colin_Hanton_Quarry_Men.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.14
0.96 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 12.01
0.38 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 60.90
-0.49 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 279.00
-0.50 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.04
-0.51 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'711.00
-1.56 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'471.00
-1.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 163.85
-2.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 19.01
-3.99 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 56.52
-4.43 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:26
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
08:43
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Die Veröffentlichung der US-Arbeitsmarktdaten hat die Märkte überrascht. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche üben sich die Anleger in Zurückhaltung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB