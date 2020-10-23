SMI 10’037 0.4%  SPI 12’516 0.3%  Dow 28’347 -0.1%  DAX 12’644 0.8%  Euro 1.0718 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’201 0.9%  Gold 1’900 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9058 -0.2%  Öl 42.3 -0.2% 
23.10.2020 16:15:00

STARQUEST Introduces a Protective Mask that Keeps on Giving Wear It And Get It - Free Food-free Merchandise, Free Products Helping Communities Across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARQUEST TRAVEL™, a five-year-old Orlando-based travel company has retooled its Patented Earned Media Travel Platform to help small businesses and local communities across Florida beginning with the City of Orlando starting in November. The platform is the first to help local restaurant owners, bars, hotels, resorts, retailers, and travel-related businesses and communities hit hard by the pandemic. STARQUEST TRAVEL™ enlists the help of folks who have lost their jobs or have been laid off from major theme parks around the Orlando metro area to wear a mask that instantly becomes a mobile billboard. Participating businesses pay no money for the Mobile Billboard as community influencers wear them throughout each day when they run their essential errands to pick up kids from school, to a grocery, a pharmacy, a doctor, or a dentist office.

The STARQUEST community influencers are rewarded for their hard promotion work with free food and beverages as well as obtaining major discounts for family members not found anywhere else.  Up to $500 or more in free food plus more in huge discounts can be redeemed in the first six months. If anyone spots a Starquest Influencer with a logoed mask on their face, they also profit from the promotion with free food. All they have to do is take a picture of an influencer wearing a mask with a timestamp and bring the pictures to a participating partner.   In-turn for bringing paying customers into partner doors, a finder fee will be given to supply local food banks and to deliver warm food to seniors. A win-win for all involved. The Silver Ion, one-size-fits-all Mask are sold in 2 per-package sets that include free shipping. All for $12.95.

"We wanted to do something for the community without the anxiety of the pandemic looming over the heads of people who have been furloughed and for the countless businesses worried about paying for the rent and payroll. This is about giving back and being rewarded for helping out the folks who need it the most," said Gary German, founder of STARQUEST TRAVEL™.

For Pictures, answers to questions, and videos on how to get involved, visit http://www.starquesttravel.com 

CONTACT Rodolfo Ladislau
Rodolfo.Ladislau@blackspirepr.com
Black Spire Public Relations, Inc.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starquest-introduces-a-protective-mask-that-keeps-on-giving-wear-it-and-get-it--free-food-free-merchandise-free-products-helping-communities-across-florida-301158555.html

SOURCE STARQUEST TRAVEL

