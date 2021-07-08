SMI 11’950 -1.1%  SPI 15’371 -1.1%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’508 -1.2%  Euro 1.0857 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’008 -1.7%  Gold 1’812 0.5%  Bitcoin 29’875 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.9%  Öl 73.0 -0.4% 

08.07.2021 11:52:00

STARLUX Airlines Launches New Route to Manila, Philippines

TAIPEI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's newly founded airline STARLUX Airlines officially launched its inaugural flight between Manila and Taipei today. The airline once again goes against the tide during the pandemic by launching a new route to another major Asian destination. STARLUX will initially operate two flights per week. The schedule is listed below.

STARLUX officially launched its inaugural flight between Manila and Taipei today.

Route

Inaugural Date

Weekly Schedule

Outbound

Flight Time

Inbound

Flight Time

Manila–Taoyuan

(MNL-TPE)

2021/7/8

---T-S-

10:00-12:10

06:50-09:00

From August

M--T-S-

* Note: Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice. Please visit www.starlux-airlines.com for updated information.

STARLUX chose to open the route based on the current level of cargo flight demand and hopes to provide travel service to people commuting between Manila and Taiwan for work. Following the planned future expansion of the airline's network to North America, STARLUX will be able to serve the great number of passengers transferring at Taipei. As regards COVID-related travel rules and regulations, please check for the latest information on customs, immigration and quarantine procedures before departure, and cooperate with all associated instructions.

STARLUX has been continuously adjusting its flight schedule and aircraft delivery plan in response to the changing conditions caused by the pandemic. The airline has opted to open routes to important business destinations rather than popular vacation spots. It is currently servicing routes from Taoyuan to Macau, Penang, Bangkok, Osaka, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline now operates four Airbus A321neo aircraft, each having 188 seats, including eight in business class and 180 in economy class. Each seat in business class transforms into an 82-inch fully flat bed. Every seat in economy is equipped with a personal entertainment system. It is introducing in all 13 new generation passenger aircraft—the A321neo—with four already in place. It plans to introduce another eight A330-900s, ten A350-900s and eight A350-1000s.

STARLUX is dedicated to exceeding passenger expectations in every aspect of its services and has received several honors since its establishment. The airline's uniform collection has been recognized as the "Best New Uniform 2019." The 3D inflight safety video "STARWONDERERS," which took the team two years to create has won 7 silver awards in The Telly Awards 2020 and a  bronze award in the Busan Ad Stars 2020. The STARLUX inflight meal and wine menu has also received the 2020 Red Dot Award in the category of Brands and Communication Design.

SOURCE STARLUX Airlines

﻿

