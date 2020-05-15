15.05.2020 23:10:00

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund Announces May 2020 Distributions

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund (TSX.V: SCPO.UN) (the "Fund") today announced its May 2020 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units, Class F Units, Class I Units, Class E and Class U Units (collectively, the "Units"), payable on June 15, 2020 to holders of Units of record at May 29, 2020. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.03750 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.03750 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.03750 per Class D Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.03750 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • C$0.03750 per Class I Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
  • US$0.03750 per Class E Unit, representing approximately US$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis; and
  • US$0.03750 per Class U Unit, representing approximately US$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis.

About Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund

The Fund is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in the United States multi-family real estate market.

