|
15.07.2020 23:05:00
Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund Announces July 2020 Distributions
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./
TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund (TSX.V: SCPO.UN) (the "Fund") today announced its July 2020 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units, Class F Units, Class I Units, Class E and Class U Units (collectively, the "Units"), payable on August 17, 2020 to holders of Units of record at July 31, 2020. The distribution amounts will be as follows:
- C$0.03750 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
- C$0.03750 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
- C$0.03750 per Class D Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
- C$0.03750 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
- C$0.03750 per Class I Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;
- US$0.03750 per Class E Unit, representing approximately US$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis; and
- US$0.03750 per Class U Unit, representing approximately US$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis.
About Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund
The Fund is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in the United States multi-family real estate market.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}