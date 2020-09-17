17.09.2020 18:44:00

Stark Group selects Planon's Lease Accounting solution to comply with IFRS 16 standards

BRIGHTON, England, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Group, one of the largest retailers and distributors of building materials for the professional segment in Northern Europe, has selected Planon Universe for Financial Professionals to comply with IFRS 16 standards. Planon is the leading global provider of software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimising their business and workplace performance.

Founded in 1896 with headquarters in Denmark, Stark Group has been continuously developing and strengthening its position in the market and is well regarded in the construction industry. In addition to supplying products, the organisation also provides valuable advice and services to builders across the entire Nordic region. With over 10,000 employees and 412 stores in six countries, Stark Group handles 4,200 lease contracts across all countries in which it operates. "We have chosen Planon software for Lease Management and IFRS 16 compliance because of the maturity of the solution and the structured implementation process," said Michael Peter Jakobsen, Group Finance Manager at Stark Group.

After an in-depth selection of vendors with a focus on business and technical requirements, demonstration, implementation, Nordic references and financial proposal, Planon was selected as the preferred supplier. Karsten Wingsted, Finance Specialist at Stark Group, explains, "The opportunity to speak with several Planon customers before making our decision gave us the confidence that Planon would be the best partner to choose. This eased our search for an integrated lease management and IFRS 16 lease accounting solution."

"With an expanding local presence in the Nordic region and growing customer base, we are seeing an increased demand for these types of solutions," said Pierre Guelen, CEO at Planon. "Due to COVID-19, the implementation will be done remotely over a period of six weeks. This is where one of Planon's core strengths really comes into play - an established combination of strong local presence and an international team used to remote working."

Consultancy firm Deloitte is advising Stark Group as a skilled partner, whilst implementation is handled by Planon, ensuring a smooth, compliant and timely operation.

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.74
1.86 %
Adecco Group 52.60
1.43 %
Sika 222.60
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
0.57 %
Givaudan 4’058.00
0.15 %
ABB 23.70
-0.92 %
UBS Group 11.15
-0.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.00
-1.13 %
CieFinRichemont 65.04
-1.31 %
Swiss Re 74.48
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:09
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:07
Vontobel: US Leitzins bleibt tief - unsere Coupons hoch
10:56
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Die Zeit ist reif / AMS & Logitech – Ein spezieller Anlass
09:45
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
ARYZTA-Aktie tiefer: ARYZTA-Aktionärsgruppe löst sich auf
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
Investmentlegende: Weltmärkten steht eine grosse Überraschung bevor
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
BaFin greift ein - bedeutet dies das Aus für Bitcoin-Automaten in Deutschland?
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen werden am Donnerstag Verluste verbucht. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten einen verlustreichen Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB