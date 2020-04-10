+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 15:37:00

Stargazer Cast Iron to Donate 10 Percent of Sales to Local Restaurants

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargazer Cast Iron, a direct-to-consumer cast iron cookware manufacturer in Allentown, PA, announces that it will donate 10 percent of proceeds from purchases made through its online store from April 12, 2020—April 25, 2020 to local Lehigh Valley restaurants.

Stargazer Cast Iron's smooth, lighter weight cast iron cookware is American-made in Allentown, PA. This image shows their 10.5-inch and 12-inch skillets nested neatly together. As a direct-to-consumer brand, they sell their products exclusively through their website for as little as half the price of other traditionally distributed, premium cast iron brands. Their innovative cookware boasts a stay-cool handle, drip-free flared rim and a transferable lifetime warranty.

"The devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on local restaurants is unprecedented," says Stargazer Founder & CEO, Peter Huntley. "As an e-commerce retailer, we feel fortunate to be in a position to help the people in our local communities who are being most affected by this terrible pandemic."

Delivery and curbside pick-up have allowed some restaurants to keep their doors open, but not at full payroll. Most have been forced to lay off workers, or worse, close completely. Stargazer will donate the proceeds equally among three local restaurants to help support their employees:

  • Bolete (Bethlehem; also operates Mister Lee's and Silvershell Counter + Kitchen, Easton)
  • The Bayou (Bethlehem and Easton; Queen City BBQ in Allentown; Wiz Kids, Bethlehem)
  • Union and Finch (Allentown)

"These times are unprecedented, and now more than ever small businesses need community support," says Ed Hanna, Owner of Union and Finch.

"We have a responsibility as business owners to lead by example and helping others should be at the forefront of what we do right now. We greatly appreciate the gesture from Stargazer and will continue to pay it forward," says Mo Taylor, Partner in The Bayou Boys.

Each restaurant will also be giving away one Stargazer Cast Iron skillet per week—perhaps to a lucky random curbside customer—as a thank you to their customers for the continued support.

Cast iron cookware is experiencing a renaissance in recent years as a new generation of home cooks discover its health and cooking benefits. Stargazer's direct-to-consumer business model is uniquely suited for contactless transactions, as their acclaimed cast iron cookware is sold exclusively through their website and delivered to your front door.

About Stargazer Cast Iron, LLC
Stargazer disrupted the cast iron cookware market when it launched a Kickstarter campaign for its smooth, lighter weight 10.5-inch skillet in February 2016, raising over $56,000 in 30 days. Interest in the brand's innovative cast iron cookware surged following its second product launch in November 2018. Their premium, American-made cast iron cookware is available at www.stargazercastiron.com.

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of premium American-made cast iron cookware. Their smooth skillets are offered in multiple sizes and boast a uniquely practical design that makes them ideal for everyday use. As a direct-to-consumer brand, they are affordably priced and their products are sold exclusively through their website, www.stargazercastiron.com. Stargazer is committed to sustainably manufacturing the highest quality cast iron cookware available. (PRNewsfoto/Stargazer Cast Iron LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stargazer-cast-iron-to-donate-10-percent-of-sales-to-local-restaurants-301038710.html

SOURCE Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

