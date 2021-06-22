SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’065 -11.7%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
22.06.2021 02:30:00

StarFive Adopts Valtrix STING for Verification of Next-generation RISC-V Processors

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip implementations, announced today that StarFive, a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China, has licensed STING for verification of the next generation of RISC-V processors.

STING, a design verification product from Valtrix, uses software-driven methodology to check the functional correctness and architectural compliance of RISC-V implementations. The product also consists of a RISC-V architecture verification suite and stimulus programming framework to provide the engineering teams an easy ramp into verification readiness and a platform to extend the base stimulus by writing custom tests.

StarFive's CTO, Morton Yu, said: "We are delighted to work with Valtrix Systems. Its design verification tool STING features a highly flexible stimulus development framework and a large library of test stimulus. These add a new level of testing before the release of our next-generation processor design. StarFive has always looked to contribute to a more complete RISC-V processor ecosystem and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Valtrix in delivering more powerful RISC-V technology."

"The open-source and modular RISC-V architecture allows CPU developers to innovate and customize their offerings to meet the application needs. Verification of custom implementations can be challenging and it needs a versatile solution which can adapt according to the requirements of the design configuration," said Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of Valtrix. "STING's well-proven verification methodology has been deployed and used successfully by multiple RISC-V developers and we are proud to partner with StarFive and help them in their endeavor of developing advanced RISC-V implementations," he added.

For more information on Valtrix's design verification technology and products, visit: https://www.valtrix.in

About Valtrix's STING Design Verification Tool

STING, the flagship product of Valtrix, is a commerically supported design verification tool for RISC-V based implementations. It can be configured to generate portable bare-metal programs containing self-checking architecturally-correct test stimulus, which can then be enabled on simulation, FPGA prototypes, emulation or silicon.

About StarFive

Founded in 2018, StarFive is a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China. Its portfolio of CPU IP is optimized for maximized performance and power efficiency, which are widely used in home appliances, industrial robots, network communication devices, edge computing. The company recently announced BeagleV™ single-board computer which is the first affordable RISC-V board to run on Linux.

Connect with Valtrix at:

Twitter: @ValtrixSystems
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Media Contact:
Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury
deepsrc@valtrix.in  
valtrix-marketing@valtrix.in

SOURCE Valtrix Systems

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

21.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Zukunftstrends vereint: BRC auf Beyond Meat, Moderna und NIO
21.06.21 Marktüberblick: Henkel-Aktie unter Druck
21.06.21 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
21.06.21 Neue Töne von der US-Notenbank
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe - Aktie geht fester aus dem US-Handel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit