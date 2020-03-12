12.03.2020 20:00:00

Stardock Releases the final installment of the Earth Rising expansion for Star Control®: Origins™

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Earth Rises, the final installment of its 4-part expansion to Star Control: Origins today. Earth Rising - Part 4: Earth Rises introduces players to exciting new adventures, including bar fights at Kapteyn's Bar, the reluctant return of a God, a search for a missing Commander, and more. 

Star Control: Origins is set in the late 21st century. The player is the Captain of Earth's first interstellar starship with the mission to explore the galaxy, find allies to help protect Earth from hostile aliens, and find the resources necessary to help Earth expand to the stars.

Earth Rises is the final part in a four-part expansion pack called Earth Rising. The expansion adds a host of new aliens, ships, adventures and destinations to the already rich universe introduced in Star Control: Origins. Because Star Control is a non-linear action/RPG game, the new content does not require the player to have already completed the main story arc from the base game.

Highlights of Earth Rises include:

  • New Missions & Quests - Search for the missing Commander Magara, keep an eye on the humans developing a deadly Terran Battlecruiser, and stop the Measured from harvesting a sun and killing an entire civilization.
  • New Location - Visit Kapteyn's Bar to hear the latest gossip, triumph in a bar fight, and pick up bounty hunting quests.
  • New Battles - Lead your fleet into epic battles against massive space stations.
  • New Weapons - Take on enemies with an arsenal of new weapons like the Black Hole Array or the Charged Warhead.

Star Control: Origins - Earth Rising is available for purchase for $19.99 on Steam. All 4 parts are complete and ready to play. For more details, visit the forums.

Star Control: Origins is available on Steam, GOG, or Stardock for $29.99. For more information, visit www.starcontrol.com.  

Trailer: https://youtu.be/wm9Pc1cAh00

Screenshots
About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991. Its PC games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Galactic Civilizations, and Ashes of the Singularity.

