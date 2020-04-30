+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 20:30:00

Stardock Releases New Curtains Beta for Object Desktop Members

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released a beta for its new customization tool today. Curtains™ allows users to apply new styles along the lines of Dark Mode and Light to Windows® 10.

Taking advantage of the groundwork built to support light and dark mode, Curtains includes several new styles including Fluent, Cairo, and Crystal mode that enhance the look and feel of the Windows UI along with apps that already support light and dark mode. 

"The advantage of using a program like Curtains is that it's essentially just adding new 'modes' to Windows," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "It already works with high DPI displays and your existing programs.  This gives users a little extra touch of customizing the Windows experience."

In addition, Curtains also includes styles that allow users to switch Windows to looking more like Windows XP or Windows 95 as well as alternative operating systems.

Users can easily create and share their own styles using the built in style editor.  A Curtains style can change everything that Light and Dark mode can change, including the Start button, title bar buttons, and title bar coloring. It also supports tweaking gradients, shadows opacity, and hundreds of other small elements of the Windows GUI.

"Curtains makes it very easy for people to make their own styles," said Wardell. "There are a lot of customization features that have been buried in recent years such as font faces and sizes, detailed color choices and much more. Curtains allows people to adjust all of that and save it with their style easily."

The beta version of Curtains is now available exclusively on Stardock's Object Desktop™ suite of desktop enhancements. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences®, Start10™, Groupy™, SoundPackager™, DeskScapes™ and Multiplicity®. Visit www.objectdesktop.com to get into the beta today.

Screenshots:  1   |   2   |   3   |   4   |   5   

Please contact press@stardock.com for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements.  For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stardock-releases-new-curtains-beta-for-object-desktop-members-301050478.html

SOURCE Stardock Software

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
12:19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
09:10
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:46
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
08:11
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:49
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Minus
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
EZB lockert Geldpolitik weiter
Greift Warren Buffett nun notleidenden Ölfirmen unter die Arme?
Dow gibt nach -- SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert - US-Notenbank zu aggressiven Massnahmen bereit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt nach -- SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind die Vorzeichen rot. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB