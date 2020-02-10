10.02.2020 17:50:00

Stardock Announces SoundPackager 10: Customize the Windows Sound Scheme

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced the next-generation version of its Windows® sound scheme manager, SoundPackager 10 today.

SoundPackager allows Windows users to instantly change the default sounds on their computer with themed sound schemes called sound packages.

SoundPackager 10 adds cloud access to thousands of different sounds along with a number of all-new sound packages designed to give Windows users additional choices in how their PC sounds. Users can also create their own sound packages to share with others via an in-app editor.

"At this point we think a lot of Windows 10 users are ready for some variance in their PC sounds," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "SoundPackager 10 not only includes several professionally produced alternative sound schemes for Windows, but also direct access to literally thousands of sounds created by users across the world."

SoundPackager will be released next month to all users for $4.99.  The beta version is available to subscribers of Stardock's Windows enhancement suite, Object Desktop, now. Visit www.soundpackager.com to learn more.

View a SoundPackager 10 Screenshot

Please contact press@stardock.com for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements.  For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds, DesktopX, ObjectDock, IconPackager, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stardock-announces-soundpackager-10-customize-the-windows-sound-scheme-301002043.html

SOURCE Stardock

