12.03.2020 20:00:00

Stardock Announces CursorFX 4: Customize the Windows Mouse Cursor

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced the next-generation version of its Windows® cursor customization application, CursorFX™ 4, today. With CursorFX, Windows users can instantly change their default mouse cursor on their computer with animated and themed cursor designs.

CursorFX makes it easy for Windows users to customize their mouse cursors by applying skins, shadows, motion trails, and sounds. Users can also import .PNG files into the CursorFX theme editor to create brand new cursors from scratch.

The new version of CursorFX adds support for Windows 10 and high DPI monitors, several new cursor packs, and more. Thousands of additional cursors are also available for download on WinCustomize.com.

"We wanted to bring better cursor customization options to Windows 10 users," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "CursorFX has a ton of options for animations, special effects, and sound effects, as well as a robust customization community filled with thousands of users around the world."

CursorFX 4 will be released soon to all users for $4.99. The beta version is available now for subscribers to Stardock's Windows enhancement suite, Object Desktop. Visit www.cursorfx.com to learn more.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements.  For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds, DesktopX, ObjectDock, IconPackager, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products

