16.04.2025 00:23:18

Starbucks Refreshes Barista Dress Code As Part Of Brand Overhaul

Starbucks
69.95 CHF -0.93%
(RTTNews) - Starbucks is introducing a new uniform policy for its baristas, aiming to sharpen its in-store image and reinforce its brand identity.

Beginning May 12, employees across North America will be required to wear solid black tops beneath the company's signature green apron—replacing the previous allowance of multiple shirt colors. The update is designed to "let the iconic green apron shine" and foster a more recognizable and cohesive customer experience, the company said.

The revised dress code also standardizes pants, limiting options to khaki, black, or blue denim, and eliminating navy, gray, and brown. Starbucks will provide each employee with two complimentary black T-shirts as part of the transition. The company says the move simplifies expectations for staff and enhances the coffeehouse atmosphere.

The changes are part of CEO Brian Niccol's broader effort to revitalize the brand amid slipping sales, which have declined for four consecutive quarters. In addition to streamlining the menu and reducing corporate headcount, Niccol has introduced several in-store updates, including restricted restroom access for paying customers only, a return to self-serve milk and sugar stations, and barista doodles on cups.

However, the new uniform policy has drawn pushback from Starbucks Workers United, which represents employees at more than 550 unionized stores.

The union argues the company should prioritize finalizing labor contracts over cosmetic changes. Union delegate Jasmine Leli criticized the timing and cost implications for baristas, stating that workers should not have to purchase new clothing while struggling with limited hours and stagnant wages.

