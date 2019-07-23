"Starbucks Delivers” to be Available Throughout the US in Early 2020

Today, Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced plans to make Starbucks® Delivers available throughout the U.S. in early 2020 through an agreement with Uber Eats as the preferred delivery provider of Starbucks® items. The intention to expand follows an 11-market roll-out which demonstrated successful operational integration and received positive customer response to an effortless high-quality experience consistent with the Starbucks brand.

"We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers,” said Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks. "Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.”

By partnering with Uber Eats, Starbucks is leveraging the expertise of the largest global delivery service outside of China while extending the potential customer base beyond those who currently include Starbucks as part of their morning or afternoon routines. Through the agreement, the companies will collaborate on innovation and technology integration. Starbucks and Uber Eats will continue to focus on delivery packaging, in-store operations, and a quick order-to-door delivery window.

"Our customers are huge Starbucks fans and love being able to get their favorite items delivered with Uber Eats speed,” said Jason Droege, Vice President of UberEverything. "We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride.”

Over the past decade Starbucks has continued to innovate the retail experience to connect with customers digitally. Whether through Starbucks® Rewards, the Starbucks® Mobile App, or Mobile Order and Pay, Starbucks has adapted to the changing consumer landscape. Starbucks Delivers powered by Uber Eats began rolling out in the Fall of 2018 through a pilot in Miami and is currently available in 11 U.S. markets. Starbucks will continue to introduce delivery to new markets, achieving national coverage by early 2020.

Starbucks Delivers is available via the Uber Eats mobile app on iOS and Android devices. Learn more and order here. Quick, Reliable Delivery : Powered by the Uber Eats platform, customers can follow orders within the mobile app, tracking progress and location of their Uber courier to ensure proper delivery of their food and beverage items. Starbucks has also developed packaging to help ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items.

: Powered by the Uber Eats platform, customers can follow orders within the mobile app, tracking progress and location of their Uber courier to ensure proper delivery of their food and beverage items. Starbucks has also developed packaging to help ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items. Customization: With approximately 95% of core menu items available directly from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to customize their orders just as they would when ordering on Starbucks® mobile apps.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in 350 markets across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

