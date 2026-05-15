Starbucks Cutting 300 Corporate Jobs In The U.S. As Turnaround Efforts Progress

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has announced it will be cutting 300 corporate jobs in the U.S. and shutting down some regional support offices. This move is part of CEO Brian Niccol's ongoing efforts to turn the company around.

These layoffs will only impact non-retail employees and are tied to the company's "Back to Starbucks" initiative, which aims to streamline operations and cut costs. Starbucks expects these changes to lead to around $400 million in restructuring costs, including $280 million in noncash asset impairments and $120 million in cash for severance.

This is the third round of layoffs since Niccol took the helm. Earlier, in February 2025, the company had already announced 1,100 job cuts, followed by another 900 later that same year as part of a larger $1 billion restructuring plan.

As of September 2025, Starbucks had about 9,000 non-retail employees in the U.S. and 5,000 international support staff. The company is also starting to review its overseas corporate workforce.

These restructuring efforts come as Starbucks begins to see positive results. Recently, U.S. same-store sales climbed by 7.1 percent, thanks to a 4.3 percent jump in customer transactions.