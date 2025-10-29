Starbucks Aktie 973403 / US8552441094
29.10.2025 21:25:36
Starbucks Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $133.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $909.3 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $9.569 billion from $9.074 billion last year.
Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $133.1 Mln. vs. $909.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $9.569 Bln vs. $9.074 Bln last year.