Starbucks Celebrates Independence Day With Limited-Edition Firework Frappuccino

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is ringing in the Fourth of July with a bold new twist on its iconic blended beverage, the Firework Frappuccino.

Available for a limited time from July 1 to July 7 at U.S. locations, this festive drink is a colorful tribute to summer, layered with red, white, and blue flavors and textures.

The Firework Frappuccino blends Starbucks' Summer-Berry Refresher with coconut milk and ice, layered over raspberry-flavored popping pearls. A swirl of strawberry purée adds a vibrant burst of red, while the drink is finished with vanilla sweet cream cold foam for a smooth, indulgent topping.

Amanda Conaway, a member of the product development team, called it "a summer vacation in a cup," designed to capture the energy and joy of the season.

This release comes as part of Starbucks' broader effort to refresh its offerings and simplify operations under the "Back to Starbucks" plan, led by CEO Brian Niccol. The company has already trimmed its menu by 30%—removing 13 classic drinks—to streamline service and make room for new innovations.

Starbucks is also expanding its Frappuccino lineup with the new Strato series, which introduces cold foam layers for added texture and flavor. Variants include Brown Sugar, Strawberry Matcha, and Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccinos.

With foot traffic and sales under pressure, Starbucks is betting on limited-time offerings and menu innovation to reconnect with customers and reassert its place as a destination for handcrafted, seasonal beverages.