Starboard Medical Launches Clik-FIX™ Neonatal PICC Catheter Securement at AVA 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starboard Medical Inc., a manufacturer of advanced, clinically differentiated IV catheter securement products for the acute-care and home-infusion markets, today announced its participation in the annual scientific meeting of the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) at the Cesar's Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada from October 4 – 6, 2019. Starboard Medical will unveil a new entry in its catheter securement product portfolio at the event.

AVA was founded by healthcare professionals to meet the specific needs of the vascular access specialty. The organization's multidisciplinary membership advances scientific research, clinical best practices, professional education, and solution development to further patient outcomes. The 2019 AVA Conference, the association's 33rd annual meeting, is the premier event within the vascular access discipline, offering the benefits of educational sessions, clinical training, and new product demonstrations.

More than 1,500 nurses, clinicians, and solution providers specializing in vascular access and infusion therapy are expected to attend AVA 2019. Over 100 research abstracts will highlight new scientific findings and clinical experience in the field of vascular access. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with colleagues throughout the event. And, the Exhibit Hall will feature more than 65 qualified companies offering face-to-face meetings with product development and customer account teams, allowing all parties to gain insight through hands-on interaction, feedback, and discussion.

Exhibit Hall hours are 5:30 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, October 4th, 11:15 am – 2:15 pm Saturday, October 5th, and 11:15 am – 2:00 pm Sunday, October 6th. Starboard Medical's line of engineered stabilization devices, Clik-FIX™, will be showcased at the event in Exhibit Hall Booth #618. The company will introduce its newest development the Clik-FIX Neonatal PICC Securement Device. Like all Starboard's securement products, the Neonatal PICC Securement Device was designed with patient care in mind. Securing a Neonatal PICC is difficult as the surface area for securement is miniaturized due to patient size and materials chosen must accommodate the patient's delicate skin. Our new Neonatal PICC Securement device helps reduce the risk of catheter hub related pressure ulcers, catheter movement and dislodgement, and infection while being soft and comfortable for the smallest of patients. "Hub related pressure ulcer injury is a recurrent problem in neonatal patients, we are so glad our design helps reduce that risk," stated Kerry Edgar, President of Starboard Medical Inc.

Starboard Medical is an innovator in catheter securement and patient temperature management, focused on developing progressive product designs that significantly improve product performance, safety, and outcomes. Providing solutions for healthcare providers that enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes is our focus. The rapidly growing company provides clinically superior medical products, components, and sub-assemblies to the medical community. The Starboard Medical line of products features patent-protected technologies such as the Clik-FIX™ line of securement devices and the Clarisonus™ Plus Esophageal Stethoscope with listening device. Starboard Medical is headquartered in Irvine, Ca. For more information visit http://www.starboardmedical.com.

