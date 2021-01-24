SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

24.01.2021 22:45:00

Star Trek's Uhura - Nichelle Nichols Stars in Her Final Performance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichelle Nichols (Uhura) & Atomic Studios are partnering for an epic production. After an illustrious career spanning sixty years, Nichelle Nichols is retiring from the screen. Best known as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek, Nichelle Nichols was also instrumental in diversifying NASA's space program by recruiting astronauts such as Mae Jemison

Now, with her groundbreaking career coming to a close, she and longtime co-star, Walter Koenig (also of Babylon 5) will be acting together in the updated production of Renegades. Entitled Ominara, this sci-fi adventure will follow young Ominara and her lifelong conflict with Prof. Steiner (Koenig) who uses her as a test subject for his technological experiments. After escaping imprisonment, Ominara, and her friends become infamous space criminals with the help of Intergalactic Crimelord Reza, played by Jason Faunt of Power Rangers fame.

The project will also feature an all-star younger cast, including Loren Lott from the Young & the Restless and American Idol playing Nichelle's youthful persona. Johnny Jay Lee will be playing the younger version of Walter Koenig's role. Rounding out the cast of Ominara's friends and cohorts are Chalet Lizette Brannan, also a singer and star in the upcoming series For Nothing and Peter Pan - Land of Forever as well as Jackie R. Jacobson of Netflix's Malibu Rescue series.

Tim Russ of Star Trek: Voyager fame is directing, while award-winning writer and novelist Frank Zanca is penning and producing. Sky Conway, the producer behind such fan favorites as Star Trek: Of Gods & Men, Star Trek: Renegades, and Renegades: The Requiem is executive producing.

"This is going to be an amazing project," says Zanca. "It's got a bit of everything- interesting characters, sci-fi action, intrigue, and a talented and diverse cast. Nichelle is an amazing lady and all of the fan support is greatly appreciated."

You can support the project too - now on Kickstarter with some amazing perks, including a limited edition Ominara figure, autographed photos, and even walk-on roles and set visits. Click the link for more information.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/atomicstudios/renegades-ominara-phase-2

Crowdfund Progress: After only four days, the campaign is halfway to its minimum goal on Indiegogo with almost 150 donors pledging over $22,000

Media Contact: 
Frank Zanca
Phone: 800-681-5988
Email: frank@atomic.video

Related Images

renegades-ominara-poster.jpg
Renegades Ominara Poster
Renegades Ominara starring Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig of Star Trek fame

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mxvegbL-CA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-treks-uhura---nichelle-nichols-stars-in-her-final-performance-301213621.html

SOURCE Nichelle Nichols

