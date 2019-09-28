+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
28.09.2019 09:20:00

Star Refrigeration apprentice wins Gold Medal in the RAC National Student of the Year Award 2019

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourth-year apprentice at Star Refrigeration's Newcastle branch, Sam Gills, has been awarded Student of the Year 2019 at the RAC Cooling Awards. The talented trainee engineer was named the Gold Prize winner at a formal awards dinner at The London Hilton on Park Lane on 25th September.

He was followed by Ryan Walton of AC Solutions Group for the Silver Award and Adam Walker of J & E Hall for the Bronze Award.

Taken aback by the announcement, Mr Gills said, "I didn't think it was my night as I've already been awarded two industry prizes as a student – a third is a dream come true as I come to the end of my apprenticeship. I have really enjoyed my journey on Star's apprenticeship scheme and I'm now looking forward to embarking on my engineering career."

The triumph comes at a very exciting time for the company which is experiencing unparalleled growth. Over the past year, Star Refrigeration has launched new CO2 and ammonia packaged chillers and rolled out the pioneering Ethos energy management software at various sites and commissioned heat pumps in Glasgow and London to start to decarbonise the UK's heating network. With all these developments in the pipeline, Star's commitment to 'Developing Young People' is even more important in order to maintain its position as an industry leader.

The company places a heavy focus on top class training and offers an apprenticeship scheme for budding engineers offering the majority of students a full time job on graduating. Some of the latest beneficiaries of Star's commitment to the next generation include Oxford and Bristol based apprentices Lyell Perks and Tom Woolston who claimed the Gold and silver prizes respectively at the same awards in the Student of the Year category, and Glasgow-based apprentice Gavin Kidd who was awarded third place at the IOR Scotland Apprentice of the Year Awards last year.

Andy Butler, Training Facilitator at Star Refrigeration added, "The future definitely looks bright for Sam. We're thrilled about his achievements so far and look forward to seeing what he is capable of as a fully qualified engineer. We are setting the bar as one of the most highly sought after apprenticeships in the industry and our history of apprentices winning awards is testimony to its success."

It was also a successful evening for long standing employee David Blackhurst, who was recognized for his significant contribution to the cooling industry for the past three decades. The former Managing Director of Star Technical Solutions took home the Fred Jamieson Award for industry Achievement.

Star Refrigeration and Star Technical Solutions celebrated last Wednesday at the awards dinner which was hosted by comedian Russell Kane.

To find out more about Sam Gills visit - https://www.star-ref.co.uk/apprenticeships/sam-gills.aspx

To find out more about Star Refrigeration and its leading apprenticeship scheme visit https://www.star-ref.co.uk/apprenticeships.aspx

 

SOURCE Star Refrigeration

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt kräftig zu: US-Bank Wells Fargo hat einen neuen Chef
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
ALSO geht weitere Kooperation für Cybersecurity-Plattform ein - ALSO-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Sunrise-Aktien gewinnen: freenet will Sunrise-Aktien nicht kurzfristig verkaufen
Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Thomas Cook-Pleite dürfte bei Banken wie Credit Suisse zu hohen Abschreibungen führen - CS-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB