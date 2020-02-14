14.02.2020 02:20:00

Star One EDM Continues to Invest for the Future

WELLINGTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star One EDM, a machine shop specializing in Electrical Discharge Machining since 1989, recently invested over half a million dollars in state-of-the-art equipment to speed up production while ensuring they continue to meet the tight tolerance accuracy their clients expect. Long known for their expertise in Wire EDM, Star One purchased the new equipment to provide faster turn-around and enhance their machining capabilities.

Among their recent purchases is the new U6 H.E.A.T. Extreme Wire EDM®. It's the latest innovation from Makino®, an industry leader in machinery design and digital innovation. It's the world's first 0.016" EDM and reduces production time by half without compromising precision.

Star One also invested in the next-generation high-speed machining center from Hyundai®. This vertical milling machine maintains accuracy and rigidity while maximizing productivity. With up to 40 inches of travel, this equipment allows the company to take on larger projects.

In addition to the capital improvements, Star One is moving forward in other ways. Dan Balawender was recently named the new General Manager at Star One. A graduate of Ohio University, Dan brings over 23 years of experience in wire EDM programming and operation to the job. Dan has worked in both tooling and manufacturing throughout his career.

"My goal is for Star One to be recognized as the premier EDM shop in Ohio. We have the equipment, staff, and capabilities to be a complete, one-stop machine shop that can take complex machining projects from start to finish," said Dan. "With the addition of this new equipment, we can turn-around orders for our customers faster than ever. We're excited about the future."

 

SOURCE Star One EDM

